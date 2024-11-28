Cool and dry for Thanksgiving

Wednesday has been a gloomy day, but at least we've stayed dry.

The clouds we're tracking may actually help us out, too.

Clouds are expected to linger in the south end of the Valley overnight.

Areas with cloud cover are much less likely to see fog, so the fog chances in Kern County in will be lower than areas to our north.

In fact a Dense Fog Advisory is already in effect for the rest of the Central Valley through Thanksgiving morning.

So, if your holiday travel plans take you north on the 99 or I-5, be prepared to drive through some fog!

We're also seeing some fog in the foothills leading up to the Tehachapi area and the Grapevine.

As far as the Thanksgiving forecast is concerned, we're just looking at cooler than average temperatures, and some high clouds in the sky.

Enjoy the holiday!

