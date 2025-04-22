Cool down coming our way starting mid-week

It was a beautiful day today with a high of 85º.

These warm temperatures are expected to follow us into tomorrow with a high of 86º here in Bakersfield.

However temperatures will start to cool down on Wednesday into the rest of the week as we will be experiencing a cooling trend.

We'll start to hit 70 degree temperatures by Thursday at 79º with Saturday being the coolest day of the week with a high of 71º.

Clouds will also be prevalent throughout the week.

