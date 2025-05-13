Cooldown continues Tuesday

We're coming off the hottest weather of the year here in Kern!

Bakersfield hit 102° on Saturday, tying a daily record, and establishing our first triple digit day of the year.

Since then, temperatures have cooled off dramatically, and will continue to cool on Tuesday!

The forecast high for Bakersfield on Tuesday is 72°, a full 30 degrees cooler than Saturday was!

Skies will start the day mostly cloudy in the Valley, but will clear by the afternoon.

Low clouds may lead to some areas of fog in our mountain towns, especially early in the day.

Mountain areas will be very cool, too, with highs in the 50s.

Slightly warmer highs in the 60s are expected for the Kern River Valley.

Highs in the desert will range from mid 60s to mid 70s, but desert areas will also deal with gusty winds.

Wind prone areas will likely see gusts up to 50 miles per hour on Tuesday.

Looking further ahead, the rest of the week will bring us a gradual warm up.

Bakersfield will be around 80° by Wednesday, and close to 90° by Friday.

