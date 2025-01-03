Cool start to the new year in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KERO) — The second day of the new year is bringing cool temperatures to Bakersfield and the rest of Kern County. A cold front is expected to arrive Friday afternoon, leading to a significant drop in temperatures heading into the weekend.

Scattered showers are likely overnight Friday into Saturday, with most of the precipitation focused on the Kern River Valley area. However, the majority of the rainfall will remain in Central California, near Fresno, and taper off as it moves south toward Bakersfield.

Despite the cooler weather and chance of rain, Kern County residents can expect comfortable conditions overall for the weekend.

