Cool temperatures and possible precipitation for the first day of the Kern County Fair

Temperatures reached up to 79° in the Valley, and as low as 54°– both of these are lower than what we typically see this time of year. Temperatures will continue to be 10° to 15° below normal through Thursday.

Through Tuesday, the desert communities can expect to see strong winds, between 30-40 mph, but there is no wind advisory.

Overnight lows throughout the county range between the 40s and 50s, with more of the 40s in the mountain communities.

As Wednesday kicks off the Kern County Fair, temperatures will be fairly similar to Tuesday. Bakersfield has a high of 79° and a low of 60°. Temperatures can reach up to 85° in the desert, and as low as 68° in the mountains.

Wednesday’s air quality is moderate.

There is a 60% probability of light rain up to 0.10” in the San Joaquin Valley on Thursday. These chances drop to 15-30% when it comes to 0.25” or more.

There is also a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada on Thursday. However, this number is closer to 10-15% for the San Joaquin Valley.

Cooler temperatures continue over the next couple of days, with Bakersfield staying in the 70s until Friday. This is followed by a warming trend over the weekend, bringing the Valley into the 90s.

