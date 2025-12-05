Cool temperatures remain the same in Kern County

It was a bit warmer here in Bakersfield as oppose to temperatures yesterday, seeing a high of 54º today.

However heading into the night, temperatures dropped into the 40's, a chilly night especially for those enjoying the annual Bakersfield Christmas Parade.

Fog is still in the near forecast, appearing overnight into the morning.

However as we head further into the week, a warming trend will start to appear in our desert and mountain communities, with temperatures reaching up to the 70's.

