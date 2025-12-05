Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cool temperatures remain the same in Kern County

Temperatures are remaining in the lower 60's in Kern County and dipping into the 30's overnight with fog once again becoming present.
23ABC News Weather Update 12/4
Posted

It was a bit warmer here in Bakersfield as oppose to temperatures yesterday, seeing a high of 54º today.

However heading into the night, temperatures dropped into the 40's, a chilly night especially for those enjoying the annual Bakersfield Christmas Parade.

Fog is still in the near forecast, appearing overnight into the morning.

However as we head further into the week, a warming trend will start to appear in our desert and mountain communities, with temperatures reaching up to the 70's.

Weather

Daily Forecast

Thursday

12/04/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 40°

7%

Friday

12/05/2025

Mostly Clear

55° / 41°

6%

Saturday

12/06/2025

Mostly Clear

58° / 42°

4%

Sunday

12/07/2025

Clear

60° / 43°

6%

Monday

12/08/2025

Mostly Clear

60° / 44°

7%

Tuesday

12/09/2025

Partly Cloudy

58° / 44°

7%

Wednesday

12/10/2025

Clear

59° / 45°

6%

Thursday

12/11/2025

Clear

62° / 47°

6%