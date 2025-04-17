Cool temperatures, stray showers Thursday

The cool down continues!

On Monday Bakersfield was at 89°.

On Wednesday Bakersfield only got to 69°.

Temperatures will likely be even a few degrees cooler Thursday, with a forecast high of 67° and mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will jump up a touch on Friday, but will still be in the low to mid 70s.

Clear skies and warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend, though, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Aside from out big swings in temperature, we're also keeping an eye on rain chances.

Showers and thunderstorms stayed north of Kern County on Wednesday, but a few isolated showers or storms can't be ruled out both Thursday and Friday, so we'll keep an eye on the radar.

