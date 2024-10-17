Cool temperatures, strong winds in the forecast

Bakersfield was a few degrees warmer than expected Wednesday, but we're still on track for a nice cooldown.

As the cooler air arrives Wednesday evening it may bring a few raindrops with it, alongside gusty winds for eastern Kern.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Mojave Desert slopes, where gusts could top 50 miles per hour.

The rest of the Kern Desert is under a Wind Advisory.

The strong winds are expected to last through early Friday.

The biggest impacts from the strong gusts will be travel difficulties for high profile vehicles, especially in wind prone areas like Highway 58 near Mojave.

Getting back to the cooldown, Bakersfield will temperatures drop into the mid 70s Thursday, and all the way down to about 70° by Friday!

Mountain areas will really be feeling like fall by the end of the week, with highs in the 50s and overnight lows as cool as the 30s!



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

