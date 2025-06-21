Cool temperatures, strong winds this weekend

Temperatures will be nice and cool across Kern this weekend!

Bakersfield is forecast to hit 81° Saturday and 86° on Sunday!

Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s in the Kern River Valley, with highs in lower 80s Sunday.

In the mountains highs will be in the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday, and even desert areas will see highs in the 80s this weekend!

Unfortunately, the cooler temperatures do come with a downside, as winds will pick up across Kern Saturday.

The strongest winds will be along the Mojave desert slopes, where a High Wind Warning is in effect through Saturday.

Gusts in that area could be as high as 60 miles per hour.

The rest of the desert is under a Wind Advisory, and could see winds up to 50 miles per hour.

In the Valley, peak gusts will be between 20 and 30 miles per hour, and mountain areas will see gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour.

The strong winds will increase fire danger, too, and a Red Flag Warning has been issued for Saturday.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

