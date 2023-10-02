Cool weather sticks around through the first day of October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The first of October stayed cool in Bakersfield with conditions reaching the low 70s in the central valley.

The first winter weather pattern of the season kept things cool across the state with most areas falling into the 60s and 70s.

Places like San Luis Obispo saw the coolest dip in temps with a high at 67°, and Palm Springs enjoyed a comfortable 77° day — the warmest across the state.

Closer to home, Kern County dealt with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the early morning and afternoon on Sunday.

The storm moved south down our mountains in the early evening with a stray thunderstorm or two hitting the area, but through Monday the scattered showers will clear out, leaving the cool weather behind for just one more day.

Temps on Monday will reach 77° in Bakersfield.

Lake Isabella will see temps at 70° and climb to the upper 80s through the week.

Tehahchapi and Frazier Park will start much cooler in the lower 60s and rise to near 80° by the end of the work week.

Thanks to low pressure clearing out the area, air quality will stay in the good category, and wind gusts will stay breezy over most of the county.



