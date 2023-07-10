Cool weekend continues with heatwave #2 closing in

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — We saw another gorgeous day for Bakersfield on Sunday with a high at 91° — once again below average.

Across the county, residents enjoyed more nice weather as well with places like Tehachapi reaching 79° and our desert communities staying in the 90s.

To begin the work week, triple digit heat can be expected in China Lake and Ridgecrest once again.

Here in Bakersfield, we can anticipate the break from the extreme heat to last one more day.

Highs will reach the 90s in Bakersfield on Monday, but serious heat is back in the forecast on Tuesday.

Heatwave #2 is expected to begin on Tuesday and last through next weekend.

Lake Isabella will reach triple digits by next weekend with Tehachapi and Frazier Park are heating up to the 90s by next weekend.

For now, winds will stay calm in the valley and air quality will stay in the moderate category.

Stay hydrated and stay safe!