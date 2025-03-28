Cooler Days Ahead: Wind Advisory in Effect

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Kern County is in for a cool-down over the next few days. A strong low-pressure system is moving into the Pacific Northwest, bringing scattered rain to Northern California. While we won’t see any rain just yet, we’ll definitely feel the storm’s impact with gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

The big weather story is a Wind Advisory in effect for the Mojave Desert Slopes now through Saturday night. Wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph, creating hazardous conditions for large trucks and the potential for blowing debris or even tree damage.

As for rain, we do have a chance for light showers on Sunday, so stay tuned for more updates!

