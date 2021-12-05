Cooler temperatures ahead

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — A storm moving north of our area will bring cooler temperatures and slight chances of rain Monday night.

The National Weather Service predicts cool temperatures will continue until Wednesday.

There is currently moisture trapped in the valley bringing with it the chance of dense fog into the night.

Although unseasonably warm into Sunday it is predicted that beginning Monday temperatures will drop bringing with it the chance of light rains.

Bakersfield is expected to have 37% chance of 0.50" of rain on Thursday.

Our air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups at 134.

Tomorrow we drop down four degrees to 61, weather conditions are expected to remain dry on Sunday.