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Cooler temperatures and even rain coming next week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update Nov. 14, 2026
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Fall temperatures are coming back next week, as well as rain.

Kern County will see a mix of 60s and 70s.

The rain will make a return on Monday, with a majority of those showers in the afternoon hours.

Dry conditions return at night, and it stays that way until Thursday.

Rain will come back on Thursday, with a high temperature of 61 degrees.

The rain and cooler temperatures are due to storm systems moving into the region on Monday and Tuesday and another one on Wednesday through Friday.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

SaturdaySat

11/14/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 49°

4%

SundaySun

11/15/2026

Mostly Cloudy

71° / 52°

4%

MondayMon

11/16/2026

Showers

59° / 47°

56%

TuesdayTue

11/17/2026

Mostly Clear

58° / 42°

4%

WednesdayWed

11/18/2026

Rain

64° / 53°

81%

ThursdayThu

11/19/2026

Showers

60° / 46°

48%

FridayFri

11/20/2026

Mostly Clear

59° / 40°

6%

SaturdaySat

11/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

61° / 43°

4%