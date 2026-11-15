Cooler temperatures and even rain coming next week

Fall temperatures are coming back next week, as well as rain.

Kern County will see a mix of 60s and 70s.

The rain will make a return on Monday, with a majority of those showers in the afternoon hours.

Dry conditions return at night, and it stays that way until Thursday.

Rain will come back on Thursday, with a high temperature of 61 degrees.

The rain and cooler temperatures are due to storm systems moving into the region on Monday and Tuesday and another one on Wednesday through Friday.

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