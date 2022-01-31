Cooler temperatures and gusty winds in our mountain communities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dry conditions will continue across the area into the beginning of next week.

A cold frontal system will bring increasing winds Tuesday and Wednesday, along with some colder air for the latter part of the week. Many San Joaquin Valley locations could see temperatures dip below freezing each morning Wednesday through Friday.

Weak high pressure over the region continues to provide dry conditions with mild days and cool nights across central California. Highs this afternoon are forecast to again top out a few degrees above normal.

Model runs are consistent in dropping a dry cold frontal trough southward through the region Tuesday, with cool northerly flow continuing Wednesday and Thursday behind the trough as a high pressure ridge builds along the west coast. Cold air behind the system will bring colder overnight lows to the area, and blended model guidance suggests temperatures could drop below freezing in much of the San Joaquin Valley Wednesday and Thursday mornings, and to a lesser extent Friday morning.

The trough will also bring increased northerly winds beginning Tuesday through and below mountain passes. Blended model guidance shows further increased winds Wednesday, but probability of exceeding advisory criteria reaches no more than around 15 to 20 percent.