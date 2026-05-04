Cooler temperatures, rain chances move into Kern County to start the week

A cool start to the week is in store across Kern County as a low-pressure system moves in from the coast, bringing cooler temperatures and a slight chance of rain.

There’s about a 10% chance of spotty showers on Monday, increasing to around 40% on Tuesday as the system strengthens.

High temperatures on Monday will top out near 70 degrees in the valley, 64 in the Kern River Valley, 53 in the southern mountains near Frazier Park, and 73 in the desert areas around Ridgecrest. Skies will remain mostly clear for much of the day.

Wind will also be a factor, especially in the mountains and deserts. Gusts could reach up to 42 miles per hour near Jawbone Canyon. In the valley, winds will pick up in the afternoon, with gusts around 28 miles per hour in Taft and near 15 miles per hour in Bakersfield.

Rain chances increase overnight Monday, with the bulk of precipitation expected Tuesday morning through midday. By Tuesday evening, the system is expected to move out of the area.

Cooler temperatures will stick around through Tuesday, but a warming trend begins Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to steadily climb through the week, with valley highs potentially reaching near 100 degrees by Sunday.

We’ll continue to monitor conditions and keep you updated on 23ABC, online and on-air.

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