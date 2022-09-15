Cooler temperatures sticking with us

Bakersfield is welcoming cooler temperatures to stay for the foreseeable future.

Bakersfield has seen temperatures in the 80s this week and will continue to see beautiful conditions through the weekend.

The high in Bakersfield on Wednesday reached 83°.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to reach a high of 81°.

Thursday, we can expect moderate air quality and light winds in Bakersfield.

Some areas in eastern Kern are expecting gusts as high as 40 mph.

All of Kern county is getting an early look at autumn.

Tehachapi and Frazier Park are looking at sensational weather this week in the 70s.

Lake Isabella will see gorgeous temps as well in the 80s.

Next week, we are tracking a low pressure system in the Pacific that could bring a slight chance of rain Monday and Tuesday.

But for now, enjoy the cool, comfortable temperatures and say goodbye to triple digit heat.