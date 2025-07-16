Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cooler temps and humidity in Kern provides relief for firefighters combating the Fay Fire

Wednesday is expected to break the second heat wave of the Summer in Bakersfield
23ABC Morning Weather July 16, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Wednesday is on track to break this current heat wave, dropping into the upper-90s.

Weather conditions Wednesday morning, including light winds, lower temperatures, and relatively high humidity are favorable for firefighters combating the Fay Fire in Weldon, which flared up late Tuesday.

Kern County lows will be mostly within the 60s.

WEDNESDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:

Bakersfield:

High- 97°

Low- 69°

Delano:

High- 95°

Low- 62°

Arvin:

High- 99°

Low- 66°

Kernville:

High- 94°

Low- 64°

Lake Isabella:

High- 96°

Low- 68°

Wofford Heights:

High- 96°

Low- 65°

Mojave:

High- 96°

Low- 71°

California City:

High- 99°

Low- 66°

Ridgecrest:

High- 104°

Low- 71°

Tehachapi:

High- 86°

Low- 60°

Frazier Park:

High- 84°

Low- 56°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 80°

Low- 60°

