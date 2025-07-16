Cooler temps and humidity in Kern provides relief for firefighters combating the Fay Fire

Wednesday is on track to break this current heat wave, dropping into the upper-90s.

Weather conditions Wednesday morning, including light winds, lower temperatures, and relatively high humidity are favorable for firefighters combating the Fay Fire in Weldon, which flared up late Tuesday.

Kern County lows will be mostly within the 60s.

WEDNESDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:

Bakersfield:

High- 97°

Low- 69°

Delano:

High- 95°

Low- 62°

Arvin:

High- 99°

Low- 66°

Kernville:

High- 94°

Low- 64°

Lake Isabella:

High- 96°

Low- 68°

Wofford Heights:

High- 96°

Low- 65°

Mojave:

High- 96°

Low- 71°

California City:

High- 99°

Low- 66°

Ridgecrest:

High- 104°

Low- 71°

Tehachapi:

High- 86°

Low- 60°

Frazier Park:

High- 84°

Low- 56°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 80°

Low- 60°

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

