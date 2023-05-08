Cooler temps expected through the week before we see warmer weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Temps in Bakersfield remained below average on Sunday with a high of 75°.

The rest of the central valley enjoyed comfortable highs in the 70s with temps along the coast feeling much cooler in the 60s.

As per usual, Palm Springs saw a warmer day with a high of 86°.

As we begin the work week in Kern County, temps in the mountains will be in the 60s.

Northwest Kern will see conditions in the 70s on Monday.

Eastern Kern will see temps in the 70s and 80s, and they can anticaipate high winds as well through Monday.

Gusts will range between 30 to 40 miles per hour in our wind-prone regions.

Low pressure means we are looking at another day of good air quality but a high pressure ridge headed to our area will bring warmer weather by next weekend.

Next Saturday temps could be back in the 80s and 90s across most of Kern County.