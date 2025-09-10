Cooler temps hang on through Wednesday

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. We continue on our cooling trend today and Thursday, and we can enjoy some of the coolest temperatures we've felt in months.

Bakersfield is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of about 83 degrees Wednesday afternoon. For context, our average high for early September is 93, so we're ten degrees below average!

As cool air flows into California, expect breezy conditions in the mountain and desert towns. We have no active wind alerts, but you'll notice that breeze through the day.

Parts of the Sierra Nevada have a shot at passing showers Wednesday and Thursday as the low pressure system passes through California.

