Cooler temps hang on through Wednesday

Bakersfield will be around ten degrees cooler than average!
23ABC Morning Weather Update Sept 10, 2025
Happy Wednesday, Kern County. We continue on our cooling trend today and Thursday, and we can enjoy some of the coolest temperatures we've felt in months.

Bakersfield is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of about 83 degrees Wednesday afternoon. For context, our average high for early September is 93, so we're ten degrees below average!

As cool air flows into California, expect breezy conditions in the mountain and desert towns. We have no active wind alerts, but you'll notice that breeze through the day.

Parts of the Sierra Nevada have a shot at passing showers Wednesday and Thursday as the low pressure system passes through California.

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

09/10/2025

Mostly Sunny

84° / 65°

2%

Thursday

09/11/2025

Mostly Sunny

83° / 63°

2%

Friday

09/12/2025

Sunny

86° / 66°

3%

Saturday

09/13/2025

Sunny

92° / 66°

1%

Sunday

09/14/2025

Sunny

92° / 66°

1%

Monday

09/15/2025

Sunny

93° / 69°

1%

Tuesday

09/16/2025

Sunny

97° / 71°

1%

Wednesday

09/17/2025

Mostly Sunny

99° / 72°

0%