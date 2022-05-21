Cooler today but a warm up is on the way

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — We are trending 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday today. Although cooler these temperatures are short lived as a warming trend is expected throughout the weekend.

By the time we reach Monday we will be in 90s here in Bakersfield and and can expect a steady increase in temperature until Wednesday where we reach our high of 101.

Our mountain communities can also expect a warming trend with Lake Isabella at 95 by Wednesday and Tehachapi and Frazier Park jumping up to 85.

Across the county winds are starting to decrease but conditions do remain a bit breezy for the evening.

As of now there is no rain in sight only summer like temperatures.