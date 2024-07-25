Cooler weather following excessive heat warning in Kern

Bakersfield saw up to 108° on Wednesday and as low as 84°, and is expecting similar temperatures for Thursday.

Wednesday night’s lows are mostly within the 70s and 80s countywide. These temperatures are roughly 10° higher than the seasonal average, so it’s important to take extra precautions to stay cool through the night.

Thursday’s highs range up to 111° in the desert and as low as 91° in the mountains. The Valley will see similar temperatures as Wednesday, with a high of 107°. The Kern River Valley has a high of 102°.

In the afternoon, there is a 10-20% probability of thunderstorms in the foothills.

Widespread gusty winds are expected to pick up Thursday afternoon, ranging between 25-30 mph. Those winds should die down throughout the county except for the desert regions, which will still be around 30mph.

The current excessive heat warning expires Thursday night at 11 p.m. Not only that, but this weekend will cool down, likely to dip under 100° in the Valley.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

