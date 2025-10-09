Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cooler weather on track, slight rain chance remains

23ABC Evening weather update October 10, 2025
Posted

Bakersfield is cooling down quickly!

We hit 87° around 4 PM Wednesday, but were down to 80° by 6 PM.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s overnight, with a high around 80° for Thursday.

Even cooler weather is on track for the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 70s!

In addition to the cooldown, we're tracking two rain chances.

The first is fairly minor.

Moisture from what was Hurricane Priscilla bring the chance for showers and storms in Kern Thursday and Friday, with the best chances being in our mountain and desert areas on Friday.

Even then, it's only about a 10 to 20 percent chance.

Our second rain chance come the in the form of a classic "winter" storm early next week.

It's still too early for details on that storm, but rain and mountain snow look possible!

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

10/08/2025

Clear

-° / 56°

4%

Thursday

10/09/2025

Clear

81° / 57°

3%

Friday

10/10/2025

Clear

80° / 57°

2%

Saturday

10/11/2025

Clear

75° / 52°

3%

Sunday

10/12/2025

Mostly Clear

74° / 53°

1%

Monday

10/13/2025

Partly Cloudy

76° / 56°

24%

Tuesday

10/14/2025

Mostly Clear

63° / 51°

24%

Wednesday

10/15/2025

Partly Cloudy

66° / 51°

6%