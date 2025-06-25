Cooler weather over, triple digits returning

Our stretch of cooler weather has come to an end.

Bakersfield was below 90° for four days in a row, but hit 93° on Tuesday.

That's still below our average high of 95°.

The high on Wednesday will likely be right around average, but temperatures near the triple digit mark are expected starting Thursday and lasting all the way into next week.

That means we could see several days in a row in the triple digits, something that hasn't happened yet in 2025.

We'll be watching out for our first heatwave of the year!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

