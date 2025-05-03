Cooler weather, rain chances for the weekend

Showers, storms, and cool weather on are on track for Kern County this weekend.

On Saturday, only a few showers and storms are expected to develop in Kern, with highest chances in our mountain areas.

Rain will not be as widespread as the previous weekend.

Otherwise skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and temperatures will range from mid 80s in the desert, to mid 70s in the Valley, to lower 60s in the mountains.

On Sunday rain will be a bit more widespread, but will primarily affect our mountain and desert areas.

Both showers and storms are likely Sunday.

Mountain areas could see a bit of fog, too.

Temperatures on Sunday will be very cool in the mountains, with highs in the lower 50s.

Most of the Valley will strugge to hit 70° thanks to mostly cloudy skies.

