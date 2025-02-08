Cooler Weekend Ahead: Wind Advisory & Freeze Warning Issued

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Breezy conditions continue into Friday night, with freezing temperatures expected in parts of Kern County as the weekend progresses.

Strong winds up to 50 mph impact the Mojave Desert slopes, with freezing temperatures expected in Bakersfield and western Kern County this weekend.

Happy Friday, Kern County! A Wind Advisory is in effect along the Mojave Desert slopes through 1 AM Saturday, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Winds may be even stronger in the mountains.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a Freeze Warning will be in effect from late Saturday night through Sunday morning at 9 AM, mainly impacting Bakersfield and westside areas of Kern County, including Taft, McKittrick, and Buttonwillow.

Daytime temperatures will be cooler than average, with highs in Bakersfield reaching the mid-50s about 5 to 6 degrees below seasonal norms. Overnight lows will also drop, with Central Valley temperatures potentially dipping to around 30° over the next few days. Stay warm and have a great weekend!

