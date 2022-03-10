Cooler, windy conditions move in Thursday

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — A Wind Advisory will be in effect in the desert on Thursday, with gusts over 50 miles per hour possible.

Gusts over 30 miles per hour will be possible through the mountains.

We're also tracking a small chance for rain Thursday, with a few scattered, light showers expected to move into Kern County.

Those showers will have little to no impact, though.

Finally temperatures will drop around 5 degrees for Thursday.

Highs will struggle to reach 50 for Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

Highs will still be in the low to mid 60s in the Valley, though, making for another nice day!

