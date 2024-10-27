Coolest weather of the season on the way

Ready for much cooler weather?

So far Bakersfield hasn't had any days in the 60s this fall, but that's going to change.

A cold front moving through Kern County early Monday will change our weather dramatically.

Highs in the Valley drop into the 60s, and mountain areas will see highs in the 40s and 50s!

Overnight lows in our mountain areas will be near freezing by Monday night, too.

The cooler weather will come alongside gusty winds, some light showers, and maybe even a few snowflakes.

And rain we see will be insignificant, less than 0.10", and no accumlating snow is expected.

Winds will be strongest in eastern Kern, and our most wind prone desert areas will likely see gusts over 50 miles per hour.

Get ready for fall weather!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

