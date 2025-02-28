Cooling down after a near record high

Thursday was a very warm, very windy day.

Bakersfield hit 82°, just one degree shy of the daily record set back in 1980.

Strong, downsloping winds fueled the warm temperatures in the Valley.

Gusts in Bakersfield measured as high as 39 mph.

Even stronger winds up to 60 miles per hour were measured on exposed ridgetops in our mountain areas.

Winds will still be on the breezy side Friday, but gusts over 30 miles per hour aren't likely.

Temperatures will still be warm, too, but no 80s are expected.

The forecast high in Bakersfield is 77°.

While a stray light shower is possible Friday evening, better rain chances and cooler weather arrive this weekend.

A fairly strong low pressure system will bring a decent chance for rain totals of at least 0.10" Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures will drop, too, with highs in the 60s expected by Sunday.

In fact, temperatures could even be cold enough for a bit of mountain snow by late Sunday night.

We'll keep you updated as the storm moves in!

