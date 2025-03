I was optimistic that we could stay under 90° for a little longer in Bakersfield, but that's not the case.

Bakersfield hit 91° on Tuesday.

That's not only the warmest day of the year so far and our first 90° day, but it breaks the daily record of 90° set back in 1997.

The heat won't last much longer, though.

Bakersfield will drop down to 83° on Wednesday, and back down in the 70s.

Highs fall all the way down into the 60s by Friday!

