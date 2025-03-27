Cooling down quickly

A big cool down is on the way!
The high temperature in Bakersfield dropped from a record of 91° on Tuesday to 83° on Wednesday.
Bakersfield hit 83° around 3 PM, and had dropped to 74 by 6 PM!
The cooling trend will continue through the week.
Bakersfield drops to 76° on Thursday and all the way down to 68° by Friday!
By Friday mountain areas will be all the way down in the 50s, and highs in the KRV will be right around 60°.
Cooler weather looks to stay with us for the foreseeable future, too!
