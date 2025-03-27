Cooling down quickly

A big cool down is on the way!

The high temperature in Bakersfield dropped from a record of 91° on Tuesday to 83­­° on Wednesday.

Bakersfield hit 83° around 3 PM, and had dropped to 74 by 6 PM!

The cooling trend will continue through the week.

Bakersfield drops to 76° on Thursday and all the way down to 68° by Friday!

By Friday mountain areas will be all the way down in the 50s, and highs in the KRV will be right around 60°.

Cooler weather looks to stay with us for the foreseeable future, too!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

