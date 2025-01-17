Cooling trend brings more typical winter weather in Kern

Happy Friday! ☀️

As the weekend nears, a cooling trend is expected to bring more seasonally average temperatures. Recent dry weather has been warmer than normal for the Winter throughout the county.

Strong winds will impact the Mojave Desert, bringing about 40 mph winds. This is expected to die down early Saturday morning. These winds also impact some of the mountain communities, bringing around 20 mph winds. With this in mind, drive extra carefully.

A recent drought monitor shows a lot of southern California is experiencing a severe drought, including parts of Kern County. This is definitely reflected in rain totals– since October first, there’s only been about 1.59” of rain in Bakersfield; compared to the average of 2.53”.

There is a chance of freezing temperatures returning early next week, mostly in the rural parts of the San Joaquin Valley.

FRIDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:

Bakersfield:

High- 63°

Low- 36°

Delano:

High- 63°

Low- 33°

Arvin:

High- 63°

Low- 36°

Kernville

High- 57°

Low- 30°

Lake Isabella:

High- 59°

Low- 33°

Wofford Heights:

High- 59°

Low- 32°

Mojave:

High- 61°

Low- 36°

California City:

High- 64°

Low- 33°

Ridgecrest:

High- 63°

Low- 31°

Tehachapi:

High- 50°

Low- 31°

Frazier Park:

High- 52°

Low- 30°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 48°

Low- 33°

Air quality is moderate.

Have a wonderful weekend!

