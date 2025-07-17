Cooling trend continues in Kern with slight increase over the weekend

Thursday’s highs are similar to Wednesday’s throughout Kern County, with only a couple of towns in the desert expected to break into the triple digits.

Light winds, lower temperatures, and increasing humidity persist on Thursday morning; these factors are favorable for firefighters combating the Fay Fire in Weldon.

Thursday’s lows range mostly from the 60s to the 70s throughout Kern County.

Light showers and a couple thunderstorms may pass through parts of Eastern Kern from Thursday through Saturday, with a chance of receiving less than 0.10” of rain.

We’re tracking a slight warming trend over the weekend, but temperatures are expected to be lower than last weekend.

THURSDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:

Bakersfield:

High- 97°

Low- 73°

Delano:

High- 95°

Low- 64°

Arvin:

High- 98°

Low- 69°

Kernville:

High- 94°

Low- 65°

Lake Isabella:

High- 96°

Low- 70°

Wofford Heights:

High- 96°

Low- 67°

Mojave:

High- 96°

Low- 74°

California City:

High- 99°

Low- 69°

Ridgecrest:

High- 103°

Low- 74°

Tehachapi:

High- 86°

Low- 63°

Frazier Park:

High- 85°

Low- 57°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 80°

Low- 59°

