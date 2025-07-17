Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cooling trend continues in Kern with slight increase over the weekend

Light winds, lower temperatures, and increasing moisture in the air continue Thursday morning
Thursday’s highs are similar to Wednesday’s throughout Kern County, with only a couple of towns in the desert expected to break into the triple digits.

Light winds, lower temperatures, and increasing humidity persist on Thursday morning; these factors are favorable for firefighters combating the Fay Fire in Weldon.

Thursday’s lows range mostly from the 60s to the 70s throughout Kern County.

Light showers and a couple thunderstorms may pass through parts of Eastern Kern from Thursday through Saturday, with a chance of receiving less than 0.10” of rain.

We’re tracking a slight warming trend over the weekend, but temperatures are expected to be lower than last weekend.

THURSDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS: 

Bakersfield:

High- 97°

Low- 73°

Delano:

High- 95°

Low- 64°

Arvin:

High- 98°

Low- 69°

Kernville:

High- 94°

Low- 65°

Lake Isabella:

High- 96°

Low- 70°

Wofford Heights:

High- 96°

Low- 67°

Mojave:

High- 96°

Low- 74°

California City:

High- 99°

Low- 69°

Ridgecrest:

High- 103°

Low- 74°

Tehachapi:

High- 86°

Low- 63°

Frazier Park:

High- 85°

Low- 57°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 80°

Low- 59°

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

07/17/2025

Sunny

98° / 73°

0%

Friday

07/18/2025

Sunny

100° / 74°

0%

Saturday

07/19/2025

Sunny

100° / 73°

0%

Sunday

07/20/2025

Sunny

101° / 71°

0%

Monday

07/21/2025

Sunny

98° / 68°

0%

Tuesday

07/22/2025

Sunny

95° / 66°

0%

Wednesday

07/23/2025

Sunny

94° / 65°

0%

Thursday

07/24/2025

Mostly Sunny

93° / 66°

0%