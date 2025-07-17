Cooling trend continues in Kern with slight increase over the weekend

Thursday’s highs are similar to Wednesday’s throughout Kern County, with only a couple of towns in the desert expected to break into the triple digits.
Light winds, lower temperatures, and increasing humidity persist on Thursday morning; these factors are favorable for firefighters combating the Fay Fire in Weldon.
Thursday’s lows range mostly from the 60s to the 70s throughout Kern County.
Light showers and a couple thunderstorms may pass through parts of Eastern Kern from Thursday through Saturday, with a chance of receiving less than 0.10” of rain.
We’re tracking a slight warming trend over the weekend, but temperatures are expected to be lower than last weekend.
THURSDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:
Bakersfield:
High- 97°
Low- 73°
Delano:
High- 95°
Low- 64°
Arvin:
High- 98°
Low- 69°
Kernville:
High- 94°
Low- 65°
Lake Isabella:
High- 96°
Low- 70°
Wofford Heights:
High- 96°
Low- 67°
Mojave:
High- 96°
Low- 74°
California City:
High- 99°
Low- 69°
Ridgecrest:
High- 103°
Low- 74°
Tehachapi:
High- 86°
Low- 63°
Frazier Park:
High- 85°
Low- 57°
Pine Mountain Club:
High- 80°
Low- 59°
