Cooling trend expected by the end of the week with monsoonal moisture to the east

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — If you're tired of sweating, I have good news for you!

Temps are staying hot through the week, but Bakersfield can expect temps to dip back down into the 90s by next weekend.

Sunday's high climbed to 108° in Bakersfield with most of Kern County feeling the heat as well.

Sunday's high makes 16 days of triple digit heat, and nine days of our current heatwave.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect through 11 p.m. Sunday night, meaning experts suggest residents stay indoors as much as possible and limit strenuous activities outdoors.

Through the week our mountain communities can expect quick relief as they fall into the 80s and 90s by the middle of the week, and as high pressure moves to the east Bakersfield can expect to enjoy lower temps as well.

Monsoonal moisture from this high pressure system brought cloud cover to most of Kern Sunday and could bring a slight chance of thunderstorms near Edwards Air Force base on Monday.

The most significant chance for storms should hit around 3 p.m., but we're not expecting any measurable rain from these pop up showers.

Wind gust will pick up to 30 miles per hour in eastern Kern with the storm chances, and air quality remains in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.

While we can look forward to dropping temps soon, extreme heat continues to be a factor, so be sure to take care of yourselves and stay safe.