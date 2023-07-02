Dangerous heat hits Kern County for Fourth of July weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield residents were met with the hottest day of the year so far on Saturday with a high of 106°.

If you were planning to enjoy your Fourth of July weekend, let's hope a pool or air conditioning were apart of those plans.

Heat spanned across the county, bringing mostly triple digits to our area.

If you're looking for a cooler option for a barbecue or family relaxation, you want to head to the coast.

Places like Los Angeles reached a gorgeous 70° on Saturday with San Diego seeing a high of 73°.

If you're staying in Kern County on Sunday, expect more extreme heat.

Pine Mountain Club will see the coolest temps, reaching 86° on Sunday.

In our north mountains, highs will reach as high as 105° in Keene, and even warmer weather can be expected in the valley and deserts.

China Lake and Ridgecrest will reach 111° with Bakersfield expecting a 108° day.

A heat advisory will be in effect through our mountain communities, and an excessive heat warning will be in effect in the valley and deserts until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The high pressure system responsible for the jump in temps means we're looking at poor air quality in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.

By the Fourth of July, we're still tracking triple digit heat with a dip in temps to the 90s by the end of the week.

As a reminder, stay in air conditioning as much as possible and if you have to be outdoors, drink plenty of water and be mindful of the heat sensitive people in your life.