Kern County is under a dense fog advisory per the National Weather Service.

Visibility levels will be quite low, with 1/4 to 1/2 miles of visibility in most areas. Some places will even have no visibility at all.

Conditions will be dry for the next couple of days, but a low-pressure system is moving in, which will bring rain and even a potential thunderstorm.

There is a slight chance of rain on Sunday and Monday night.

There is guaranteed rain on Tuesday, with a chance of a thunderstorm in the morning.

Rain will be scattered after that, potentially spread out through the rest of the week.

Temperatures are also cooling down even more. Kern County sees a mix of 50s and 60s this week, with 71 degrees expected on Sunday.

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