Dense fog advisory in effect until Sunday afternoon

Dense fog will settle in the valley once again on Saturday evening.

Our dew point sits at 39° on Saturday, and when we start to see the dew point very close towards our temperatures, that's when fog starts to settle in our area.

A dense fog advisory will be in effect beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday until 1 p.m. on Sunday, meaning there's a very high transportation risk.

Visibility is expected to be reduced to less than 200 feet, so be sure to take it slow, use your low beams, and keep distance between you and the car in front of you.

If you're planning on getting some holiday shopping done this weekend, air quality will be another factor you want to look out for.

We will be dealing with unhealthy air quality on Sunday and GET Bus will be offering free bus rides on Sunday due to the poor air quality.

A freeze warning remains in effect for the Delano and McFarland areas until 7 a.m. on Monday, and much of the county will also be feeling the winter conditions this weekend.

Temperatures reached 48° in Bakersfield on Saturday— that's over 10° below average.

Bakersfield was the coldest in the state on Saturday.

Northern California was in the 50s and Southern California was in the 60s.

On Sunday, Bakersfield can expect another chilly day with a high of 55°.

Our mountain communities will see frigid temps in the 50s during the beginning of the week.

Be safe outside this weekend and stay warm!