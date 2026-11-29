Kern County is under another dense fog advisory beginning at 11 p.m. on Saturday. It will be lifted at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Visibility will be very low overnight. Most areas will only see a quarter mile to half a mile of visibility.

Remember that when driving through fog, you should activate your headlights, but not your high beams, leave enough stopping distance between cars and just take it extra slow.

Overnight temperatures will be mostly in the 40s, with some in the 50s.

Tomorrow, Kern County will see quite a few 70-degree temperatures, but will still remain fairly cool.

There are also two storm systems moving in. The first will arrive on Sunday night, bringing scattered showers.

The second will be much stronger and will bring a thunderstorm on Tuesday morning. There is also excessive rainfall expected, with Bakersfield receiving up to half an inch of rain by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

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