Dense Fog Advisory issued Wednesday night

Fog will be possible in Kern once again, but should stay away from Bakersfield
Posted at 7:01 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 22:01:43-05

High pressure remains fully in control of our weather.

Which means we can count on more afternoon sun, hazy skies, and comfortable temperatures near 60°.

Fog will still be in the forecast too, though.

In fact it's likely that the fog is a little more widespread Thursday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas north and west of Bakersfield through that time.

Bakersfield itself will see little in the way of fog.

Our weather pattern doesn't look to change until late this weekend.

A storm system Sunday night into Monday will drop our temperatures, clear our skies, and even give us a chance for mountain snow.

