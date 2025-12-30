Dense Fog Advisory kicks off a cool, active weather pattern

It was another foggy start across the Central Valley, with dense fog impacting the entire region Tuesday morning. That fog is expected to clear by around 9 to 10 a.m.

High temperatures in the valley will top out near 55 degrees. The Kern River Valley could warm into the mid-60s, desert areas will see highs in the 60s, and southern mountain communities will remain cooler, with temperatures in the 50s.

Winds will be strongest in the mountains, where gusts could reach up to 25 mph. Valley and desert locations can expect lighter winds, generally between 10 and 15 mph.

There is also a brief chance of rain across Kern County today, mainly between 9 and 10 a.m.

That system is expected to return on Wednesday, bringing another round of moisture to much of the county. The bulk of the rainfall looks to arrive Thursday morning, with showers tapering off by Thursday evening. Scattered showers may linger into Friday and Saturday, before drier, partly cloudy conditions return Sunday and Monday.

We’ll continue tracking the forecast and keep you updated on what to expect throughout the week.

