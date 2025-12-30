Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dense Fog Advisory kicks off a cool, active weather pattern

A busy weather week ahead for Kern County
It was another foggy start across the Central Valley, with dense fog impacting the entire region Tuesday morning. That fog is expected to clear by around 9 to 10 a.m.

High temperatures in the valley will top out near 55 degrees. The Kern River Valley could warm into the mid-60s, desert areas will see highs in the 60s, and southern mountain communities will remain cooler, with temperatures in the 50s.

Winds will be strongest in the mountains, where gusts could reach up to 25 mph. Valley and desert locations can expect lighter winds, generally between 10 and 15 mph.

There is also a brief chance of rain across Kern County today, mainly between 9 and 10 a.m.

That system is expected to return on Wednesday, bringing another round of moisture to much of the county. The bulk of the rainfall looks to arrive Thursday morning, with showers tapering off by Thursday evening. Scattered showers may linger into Friday and Saturday, before drier, partly cloudy conditions return Sunday and Monday.

We’ll continue tracking the forecast and keep you updated on what to expect throughout the week.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

12/30/2025

AM Light Rain

55° / 45°

69%

Wednesday

12/31/2025

AM Showers

53° / 49°

65%

Thursday

01/01/2026

AM Rain

61° / 48°

65%

Friday

01/02/2026

Mostly Cloudy

64° / 55°

7%

Saturday

01/03/2026

AM Showers

59° / 50°

34%

Sunday

01/04/2026

AM Clouds/PM Sun

58° / 46°

21%

Monday

01/05/2026

Partly Cloudy

58° / 46°

16%

Tuesday

01/06/2026

PM Showers

55° / 45°

40%