Dense fog causes more school delays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — We're starting the day with another round of valley fog, but like yesterday we'll see clearing skies by mid-day with sunshine this afternoon. That will help warm us up to the low 60s in the valley and mid-60s in the Kern River Valley with the upper 50s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

But this stable weather pattern means our air quality is climbing on the index in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range, so wood burning is prohibited in the valley today.

After another chance of fog overnight, tomorrow afternoon is a little warmer before we start changing up the forecast tomorrow night into Thursday.

For the end of the week we will be sitting between a system moving onshore toward Oregon and another system spinning off the coast of Mexico. Between the two we'll see a lot of cloud cover, but only a slight chance of rain.

Expecting clearing skies to end the week with a return to stable weather this weekend. That means chances of morning fog but afternoon sunshine Saturday through Martin Luther King Junior Day on Monday.