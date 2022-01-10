Dense Fog leading to Monday morning commute slowing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Dense fog has developed across the San Joaquin Valley this morning, so a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. this morning. As a result, expect a gloomy start to the day with passing clouds seasonal highs this afternoon. That means a forecast high of 60 in Bakersfield, 61 in Lake Isabella and 57 in Ridgecrest. The south mountains are a bit cooler as always, with a high of 53 in Tehachapi and 51 in Frazier Park.

We're watching an upper-level area of low pressure slide south along the coast, so there's no rain for Kern County today but you may see some high clouds passing by.

High pressure will then move onshore from the Pacific tomorrow, giving us sunshine and stability, which will help to warm our forecast a few degrees each day through Thursday. But with stable weather comes a continued chance of fog each morning here on the valley floor.

We're then watching a storm move up along the coast of Southern California Thursday into Friday, bringing us a chance of rain to end the work week... But for now this system isn't looking very wet, so I'll introduce some clouds and a cool down, but only call it a 10% chance of precipitation for now.

Either way, your weekend ahead looks to be clearing, dry and mild!