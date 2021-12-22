Dense fog sweeps across the valley this morning

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Dense fog will impact the central valley this morning which may result in a slower commute. For your safety drive slow, leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you and use your low beams never your high beams.

The National Weather Service predicts that we could see rain as early as tonight which will continue into the holiday weekend.

Half an inch to one inch of rain is expected in western portion of the San Joaquin Valley through Friday afternoon with one to two inches of rain expected in the eastern portion.

We may get a small break of the wetter weather on Friday night but another system is quick on its heels.

Snow levels will start at around 5,000 feet Saturday morning in the mountain towns but fall to pass levels by Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, resulting in light snow along Interstate 5 over Tejon Pass and Highway 58 over Tehachapi Pass.

This snow may result in slick, hazardous roads and travel delays for drivers over the weekend.

Although cool, our air quality is unhealthy in Kern County which means no burning for all.

Temperatures will be seasonal throughout the week. Bakersfield will see a high of 61 with temperatures continually decreasing as we approach Christmas.

Our mountain towns should expect temperatures in the 40s and 50s into the Holiday Weekend.