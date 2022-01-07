Dense fog this morning gives way to gusty winds this afternoon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Patches of dense fog have been developing across the San Joaquin Valley overnight, mainly on the west side with visibility less than a quarter mile in some places. Expect that fog to slowly dissipate for the first half of today, and then we'll see increasing clouds and winds this afternoon as a cold front sweeps over the state.

While Northern California will get rain, the biggest impact we'll have this far south are those blustery winds through the mountains and down into the desert this afternoon into this evening. That will keep us cool and below average with the 50s for the valley, Kern River Valley and south mountains today.

As we're slowly clearing tomorrow, expect cool but seasonal 50s for most of Kern County again with warmer weather and sunshine on Sunday. As long as there is no fog development in the valley Sunday morning, we should enjoy mild 60s that afternoon!

Our next chance of rain is still setting up for Monday, with a system off the coast of Southern California that could churn some precipitation up into Kern County. We'll keep a close eye on that one as it develops!

