Dense fog this morning gives way to increasing winds today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — We're starting the day with patches of dense fog this morning, enough to lead to multiple school delays again this morning, and our latest Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

But you'll notice a big change in the weather about 9 a.m. today as gusty northeasterly winds begin gusting through the desert and into our mountains. Those winds will be sustained at 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph or faster. This is a dry wind event, so beware of the chance for fallen trees and power lines, which could lead to power outages. It will be difficult to drive through the passes while this morning through mid-day tomorrow while these winds last. The fastest winds for the valley will be on the east side, so be careful not to do anything that could cause a spark, because in these conditions a fire could quickly grow out of control.

We're slightly cooler today with a return to average upper 50s in the valley, but there's no rain in the forecast and not really much cloud cover either. Thankfully these winds will help to clear some smog and get our valley air quality back to the moderate range. Wood burning is only allowed for those with a registered device.

High pressure then builds in from the Pacific starting Sunday, sending us soaring back to the sunny and stable 60s next week. Any morning that is calm and clear could lead to more patchy fog development.

