Done with triple digits

Triple digits season is finally over!

Bakersfield shows no signs of warming for the next week, and triple digits in late October are unheard of, so I'm comfortable saying we've put the summer heat behind us.

Bakersfield had 61 days in the triple digits in 2024, well above our average of 36 days.

Our final triple digit day was October 4th, which is much later than usual.

While I still won't rule out a return to the 90s, we don't see that anywhere in the 7 day forecast.

Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week here in Bakersfield, with a high of 84°!

Temperatures will fall sharply behind a cold front later this week.

By Friday Bakersfield may not even hit 70°, and many of our mountain areas will be in the 50s!

True fall weather is heading our way!

