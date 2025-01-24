Drought worsens, rain on the way

The latest Drought Monitor released Thursday shows expanding drought conditions across California and Kern County.

Statewide 67% of California is under some form of drought, up from 61% last week.

Severe Drought has expanded to 33% from 27% last week, and Extreme Drought has seen a big jump from 1% to 12%.

Here in Kern 100% of the county is considered to be at least Abnormally Dry, with 65% of the County in Moderate Drought and 22% in Severe Drought.

There is some good news regarding the drought though, as rain is on the way.

A storm system will bring rain and snow to the state this weekend.

Here in Kern a few showers are possible Saturday, but the bulk of the rain will fall on Sunday.

An early look at rain totals shows 0.25" to 0.50" here in the Valley, but those numbers could still change quite a bit based on the track of the storm.

It does looks like this will be good, soaking rain at the very least.

This weekend's storm looks cold enough to bring snow over the passes, too, and Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Kern County mountains.

Areas over 3,500 feet, which include both the Grapevine and Highway 58 through Tehachapi, could pick up an inch or two, which is enough for significant travel impacts.

The most likely time for accumulating snow will be Sunday evening into Sunday night.

Higher snow totals are likely above 4,500 feet.

We'll continue to track this storm through the week and update the details and impacts as necessary.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Download Our Free App for Apple and Android

and Sign Up for Our Daily E-mail Newsletter

Like Us on Facebook

Follow Us on Instagram

Subscribe to Us on YouTube

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

