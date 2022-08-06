Dry and double digits: A look at this weekend's forecast

This is the first weekend the valley has been out of the triple digits in almost a month!

After our 25 day heatwave ended on Friday, we continue with the double digits for most of Kern County this weekend.

We also said goodbye to the monsoonal moisture for this weekend- but it could come back to visit around the beginning of next week.

Bakersfield will see Saturday and Sunday predicted to reach a high of 97° degrees.

Grapevine communities will be in the upper 80s this weekend, while the Kern River Valley will be mid to upper 90s.

The desert communities are not as lucky as the rest of Kern County- still seeing highs in the triple digits on Saturday and Sunday up to and around 101° degrees.

While we are staying in the double digits for the valley for the next few days, we could see the high temperatures get up to those triple digits again by the end of next week.

