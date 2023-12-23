Dry conditions just in time for the holidays

The storm we’ve been tracking for the past couple days is on its way out, just in time for the holiday weekend. We could be looking at a couple of light sprinkles into Friday night but not enough to be concerned over.

As that low pressure system leaves the County, we do have some warmer temperatures coming our way from the coast.

Expect dry conditions going into next week with temperatures increasing to above average. With Wednesday showing a possible high of 67°.

Although after Wednesday, our temperatures will drop to 63° on Thursday and we are also looking at a 20% chance of rain.

We are also tracking some dense fog into next week and that’s because of the upcoming shift in temperatures into next week.

For those of you heading out for the holidays, if you encounter any foggy roadways, make sure to use your headlines never your high beams, make sure to leave enough space in between you and the car in front of you, and take it slow to avoid potential accidents.

