Dry conditions will persist into next week

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Thanks to mid level clouds we saw yesterday moving into New Mexico we saw a high of 66 here in beautiful Bakersfield.

Our temperatures will dip into the 30s tonight where we will experience partial clouds. The cloud coverage will persist into Monday with temperatures in the high 50s.

The National Weather Service predicts that a cold wave trough will dip into the Great Basin tonight keeping the San Joaquin Valley mixed with little to no fog.

Our air quality is moderate here in Kern County but there is still no burning unless registered. Unfortunately, tomorrow we inch to 102 bringing us back to unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Starting Tuesday a surge of cold air will lower the temperatures across the region. Thanks to an upper trough our desert and mountain communities can expect some wind on Wednesday but there is no rain in sight.